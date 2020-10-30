Television special to replace canceled 2021 Rose Parade

The Tournament of Roses Association said in a Thursday news release that the TV special will include “live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances," and highlights from past Rose Bowl football games.

And of course there will be “spectacular floats from years past," as well as a behind-the-scenes look into the making of flower-laden displays that are the trademark of the parade, the release said.