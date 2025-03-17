Telegram's CEO Durov back in Dubai as France investigates criminal activity on his messaging app

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said Monday that he has travelled from France to Dubai as French authorities continue to investigate criminal activity on his messaging app.

Durov revealed his whereabouts in a post on his Telegram channel. He had been detained last year after arriving in Paris, where French authorities handed him preliminary charges for allegedly allowing criminal activity on the platform.

After his arrest, Durov was barred from leaving France pending further investigation, and was required to report to a police station twice a week,