'Teflon' Mark Rutte is longest-serving Dutch prime minister

That fragmentation helped Rutte rise to power and is part of the reason he has remained in office for so long — he is now leading his fourth coalition government — said political scientist André Krouwel of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

He said Rutte won a power struggle within his own party at a time when traditional forces in Dutch politics — Christian Democrats and Social Democrats — were in decline and have stayed that way.

“Basically he became prime minister by default because of the failure of others not because of his own achievements — just because the other ones collapsed more than the VVD did,” Krouwel said in a telephone interview.

That has helped Rutte retain Dutch politics' top job despite damaging crises over the dozen years he has been in office, particularly a scandal involving thousands of young families being plunged into debt and despair after being wrongfully accused of child benefit fraud. Rutte's third coalition resigned because of the scandal. But he bounced back to lead the VVD to victory in a general election weeks later in March 2021.

He is seen in some quarters as too slick and has been accused in parliament of lying to lawmakers, but at the same time he's seen as an efficient leader who can make things happen, Krouwel said.

"These two elements ... — and I think they’re both true — make him, I think, a difficult player to beat," he said.

Now he has eclipsed the previous longevity record of 4,310 days in office set by Ruud Lubbers, a Christian Democrat who led the Netherlands from Nov. 4, 1982, until Aug. 22, 1994. Rutte is the second longest-serving elected leader in the 27-nation European Union, trailing only Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

Rutte has co-opted parties from across the political spectrum in his four coalitions that range from a minority coalition that was propped up by support from anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders that took office Oct. 14, 2010, to his current four-party administration.

As one of the EU's longest-serving leaders, Rutte is seen as a behind-the-scenes mediator at leaders’ summits in Brussels, but also has long had a more tense relationship with leaders in southern and eastern Europe who see him as figurehead of a group of “frugal” nations that insist on tight budgetary rules.

Rutte has faced plenty of crises during his time in charge, ranging from the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 people on board — many of them Dutch nationals — to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And he isn't ready to stop just yet.

“For me, the decisive factor is: Do I have the ideas, the energy? Is my mouth watering on Friday morning when the Cabinet meeting starts to begin solving problems? As long as I have that, I would like to continue,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talks with the press after an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. Mark Rutte became the longest-serving Dutch prime minister Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 and the leader known by some as "Teflon Mark" because scandals don't stick to him is showing no sign of slowing despite unrest gripping his nation and his party's popularity sliding in polls. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File) Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Mark Rutte became the longest-serving Dutch prime minister Tuesday and the leader known by some as "Teflon Mark" because scandals don't stick to him is showing no sign of slowing despite unrest gripping his nation and his party's popularity sliding in polls. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File) Credit: Olivier Matthys