Teens face London court hearing on far-right terrorism charges unrelated to recent UK rioting

LONDON (AP) — Two teenagers were due in a London courtroom Friday on charges related to extreme right-wing terrorism that is not connected to recent rioting in the country, police said.

Rex Clark, 18, of London and Sofija Vinogradova, 19, of Cheshunt, northeast of the city, face charges of preparation of terrorist acts. Vinogradova is also charged with two counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Police said their investigation was ongoing but they don't think there's a broader threat at this time.