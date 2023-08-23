BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Attorneys Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro released from Fulton jail

Teen with a knife wounds an 8-year-old boy at a school in eastern Germany

Police say a teenager armed with a knife has wounded an eight-year-old boy at a school in eastern Germany and then set himself alight
BERLIN (AP) — A teenager armed with a knife wounded an eight-year-old boy at a school in eastern Germany on Wednesday and then set himself alight, police said.

Police were alerted to the incident in Bischofswerda, east of the city of Dresden, at about 9:45 a.m. (0745 GMT) and the school building was evacuated.

The boy was taken to a hospital by helicopter, according to the regional education ministry, and was in a stable condition. He had injuries to the head and neck, German news agency dpa reported.

The suspected assailant, a 16-year-old, was a former student. Police said that he set himself on fire after the knife attack, but the flames were extinguished and he was arrested. He was also taken to a hospital.

The motive for the attack was unclear.

When officers searched the building, they found objects including knives, bottles and lighters, which were then secured for forensic examination, police said.

Police initially said that the victim was a girl, but then corrected that information.

