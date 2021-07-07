Teen who recorded Floyd's arrest loses uncle in police crash

As of Wednesday morning, police and the medical examiner’s office hadn’t released the name of the man who died.

The officer was pursuing a driver who was in a vehicle linked to a carjacking and to robberies at a number of businesses, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. The suspect remained at large, Elder said.

Darnell Frazier was 17 when she recorded the arrest of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, on May 25, 2020. Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who held his knee to Floyd's neck as Floyd was handcuffed and face down on the street, was convicted and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. The three other former officers who were at the scene are due to stand trial in March. All four also face federal civil rights charges.

Frazier testified at Chauvin's trial that she was walking to a corner grocery store to get snacks with her then-9-year-old cousin when she saw a man being pinned to the pavement, “terrified, scared, begging for his life,” so she pulled out her cellphone and began recording.

She was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes last month for her recording.