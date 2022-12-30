ajc logo
X

Teen prodigy Wembanyama MVP in French league's All-Star game

National & World News
2 hours ago
French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama embellished his fast-growing reputation when he became the youngest MVP in the French league’s All-Star game

PARIS (AP) — French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama embellished his fast-growing reputation when he became the youngest MVP in the French league's All-Star game.

The 18-year-old Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists on Thursday night as the All-Star France team won 136-128 against the All-Star World team — an annual contest between French and non-French players in the French league's LNB.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is considered the likely top pick in the 2023 NBA draft next June and is a near-certainty to be the first top-five draft pick from France.

In the two months since his jaw-dropping performances in two exhibition games in Las Vegas, "Wembamania" has swept France with sold-out games whenever he plays for Paris-based Metropolitans 92.

Wembanyama is leading the French league with averages of 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. And those are his final numbers as an 18-year-old. He turns 19 on Jan. 4, 2023.

He hit a purple patch from early November to early December with a streak of four consecutive 30-or-more-point games.

Wembanyama's international career got off to a good start and he is 2-0 with Olympic silver medalist France, with 39 points scored and 13 rebounds in those two games.

France plays Lithuania and the Czech Republic in February.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
21h ago

Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Making the case for Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Making the case for Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
4h ago

Credit: Nick Wass

Making the case for Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ken Howard2021

At top of opera, Yoncheva worries about classical music
10m ago
Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
10m ago
Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton

Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
5h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
2h ago
Best Atlanta photos and video of 2022
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top