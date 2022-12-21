ajc logo
X

Teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of friend's stepdad

National & World News
1 hour ago
A 14-year-old Idaho girl has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after prosecutors said she and a friend both tried to kill her friend’s stepfather

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A 14-year-old Idaho girl has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after prosecutors said she and a friend both tried to kill her friend's stepfather.

Chloe Marks, of Lewiston, entered the guilty plea on Tuesday, The Lewiston Tribune reported. She faces up to 25 years in juvenile detention and prison when she is sentenced on Feb. 23.

Marks and Triston Arnzen, were both 14 and middle school students when the shooting occurred in February, and both have been charged as adults. Arnzen, now 15, of Lewiston, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting injuries of his stepfather and his 11-year-old stepsister.

In court documents, prosecutors accuse Arnzen and Marks of plotting the shooting after Arnzen's stepfather, George Hamblin Jr., told the pair they couldn't go to the park. Prosecutors said teens took a handgun the family kept on top of a refrigerator, and that Marks used it to shoot Hamblin before before handing it to Arnzen. Prosecutors said Arnzen then shot his stepfather again before turning the weapon on his stepsister. chasing her and shooting her twice in the leg.

During a preliminary hearing in June, Lewiston Police detectives Brett Dammon and Cody Bloomsburg said Marks told them that she agreed to the shooting because, “YOLO,” an acronym for “you only live once.” Bloomsburg also testified that Arnzen told him the pair took some time to “build up courage” before the shooting and that he stopped shooting at his stepsister because he thought the gun was empty.

During that hearing, defense attorneys noted that Arnzen did not have any parent present during the police interviews, and that Marks' parents first agreed to let her be interviewed before she was considered a suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, Marks' defense attorney Rick Cuddihy said the plea agreement was reached after mediation, and that the agreement says Marks can serve time in juvenile detention until she is 21. After that, she may be released by a judge or sent to adult prison.

“The benefit to my client is that her stay in juvenile detention might be her only stay in jail,” Cuddihy said.

Arnzen's defense attorney,, Greg Rauch, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement
12h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
6h ago

Credit: National Archives

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
11h ago

Credit: National Archives

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
11h ago

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges
10m ago
Franco Harris' legacy forged in humility and empathy
15m ago
Zelenskyy tells Biden: 'No compromises' in path to peace
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top