Teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of friend's stepdad

During that hearing, defense attorneys noted that Arnzen did not have any parent present during the police interviews, and that Marks' parents first agreed to let her be interviewed before she was considered a suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, Marks' defense attorney Rick Cuddihy said the plea agreement was reached after mediation, and that the agreement says Marks can serve time in juvenile detention until she is 21. After that, she may be released by a judge or sent to adult prison.

“The benefit to my client is that her stay in juvenile detention might be her only stay in jail,” Cuddihy said.

Arnzen's defense attorney,, Greg Rauch, could not be immediately reached for comment.