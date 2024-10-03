Breaking: Helene in Georgia: Death toll rises to 33; nearly 300K still without power
Nation & World News

Teen pleads guilty in shooting death of Southern Miss cornerback MJ Daniels

One of four people charged in the shooting death of Southern Miss football player Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder
FILE - This photo provided by the University of Southern Mississippi Department of Athletics shows Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus "MJ" Daniels Jr. on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville, Miss., Nov. 18, 2023. (The University of Southern Mississippi Department of Athletics via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This photo provided by the University of Southern Mississippi Department of Athletics shows Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus "MJ" Daniels Jr. on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville, Miss., Nov. 18, 2023. (The University of Southern Mississippi Department of Athletics via AP, File)
1 hour ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — One of four people charged in the shooting death of Southern Miss football player Marcus "MJ" Daniels Jr. has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Nytavion Shaw, 16, of Laurel, Mississippi, was charged as an adult. Court records show that in his guilty plea Tuesday, Shaw said the killing happened during an armed robbery.

Shaw faces 20 to 40 years in prison. His sentencing date was not immediately set, and he remains in jail.

Daniels, 21, was a starting cornerback last season for Southern Miss. He was killed June 11 while sitting in his car outside his apartment in Hattiesburg.

Daniels tied for the team lead in interceptions with three and had 29 tackles in 12 games last year. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior moved to safety for the 2024 season and was expected to start again.

Daniels played his first two college seasons at Mississippi before transferring to Southern Miss in 2023. He previously starred at George County High School.

Bond was denied in June for the three other people charged in the killing. They have not yet gone to trial.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge weighs jury instructions in trial of 3 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre...
Placeholder Image

6 years after killing DeKalb teen, murderer gets life sentence
Placeholder Image

List: 25 highest-rated running backs from South Georgia this century
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mississippi asks court to set execution for man on death row since 1976
The Latest
Middle East latest: Israeli strike in Beirut kills 9 as troops battle Hezbollah in...5m ago
Q&A: Mariah Carey wasn't always sure about making a Christmas album6m ago
Stock market today: Oil prices jump again on worries about the Middle East as Wall Street...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship