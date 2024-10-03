Teen pleads guilty in shooting death of Southern Miss cornerback MJ Daniels

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — One of four people charged in the shooting death of Southern Miss football player Marcus "MJ" Daniels Jr. has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Nytavion Shaw, 16, of Laurel, Mississippi, was charged as an adult. Court records show that in his guilty plea Tuesday, Shaw said the killing happened during an armed robbery.

Shaw faces 20 to 40 years in prison. His sentencing date was not immediately set, and he remains in jail.