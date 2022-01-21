Teen Kai Owens makes Olympic moguls team, returning to China

Owens was abandoned at a town square in a province of China as an infant. Taken to an orphanage, she was adopted at around 16 months old by a couple from Colorado. She blossomed into a moguls standout.

“It becomes full circle when I step off that plane in China," Owens told The Associated Press on Friday after the U.S. freestyle skiing team was announced for the Beijing Games that begin next month. “When my skis touch the snow in China, it's going to be a really special moment for me because I get to ski in the Olympic Games in my birth country. It’s crazy how life works."