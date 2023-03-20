Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license

Police have not yet interviewed him in depth since the crash.

“He’s just seen five members of his family die. This has got to be an impossible situation for him as a young boy. So the kind of questions that you or I would want to ask him to know these things probably isn’t appropriate until things have been stabilized,” Latimer said.

The SUV had been rented to a relative. Authorities were looking into how the driver had access to the car. If he did have a driver’s permit, Latimer said the teen still would not have been able to drive legally at night and would have also needed to have an adult in the vehicle with him, under New York law.

“We’re less concerned at this point about who to blame, but to understand exactly what happened,” Latimer said.

County Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor said the investigation is not “criminal in nature.” However, he said if something criminal is discovered “as thing evolve,” the district attorney's office would get involved with the case.

“As you can imagine, this family is very distraught over the incident and we have had some conversations. However, there’s a lot of follow up conversations to be had with the family. So at this point, I can say that they’ve been cooperative with respect to the questions we’ve asked. However, there is a lot more to go into this investigation,” Raynor said.

A GoFundMe fundraising site was set up by Da’Shawna Cross, who identified herself as one of the grieving parents, “to help bury our children we lost.” The post said: “We as parents lost 5 of our children in a very tragic accident and need help deeply ... to put our babies to rest.”

Family members and friends on Facebook wrote of being devastated by the tragedy.

The children may have been driving from New Jersey to Derby, Connecticut, where they are believed to have recently moved, when they crashed in Scarsdale, New York, Latimer said. The crash occurred on the Hutchinson River Parkway, which is a limited access roadway that's more narrow and winding than a typical interstate highway. The region's parkways were built in the 1920s and 1930s.

On Sunday, Matt Conway, the superintendent of schools in Derby, said that he learned the children had recently moved to the area from New York but had not enrolled in the district. Conway said he reached out to a father on Sunday and offered to provide him information about available support in the community for him and his family.

The case remains under investigation and the results of toxicology tests are still pending.

Associated Press writer Michael Hill contributed to this report.