Teen dies after being hit by a stray bullet during ride home from hockey game in St. Louis

Updated 9 minutes ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a stray bullet last weekend on a St. Louis highway.

Colin Brown was hit Saturday night while being driven home in his father's car after playing a hockey game, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The high school junior died Wednesday in a hospital, police said.

Police spokesman Mitch McCoy called it a “rare” situation of someone being struck by a stray bullet in the city.

No arrests have been made, but police have received tips and new video evidence.

More than 200 people attended a vigil for Brown Monday, and members of his hockey team met Wednesday to remember him. The St. Louis Blues plan to hold a moment of silence before their Saturday hockey game.

“He’s the first guy to pat you when you’re down and the first to celebrate you when you’re up,” Blake Ryan, assistan coach of Brown's team, told the Post-Dispatch. “He was a natural leader and always quick to do the right thing.”

