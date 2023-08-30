BreakingNews
Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at an Oklahoma high school football game

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEN MILLER – Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at an Oklahoma high school football game, the authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies working with other law enforcement agencies took the boy into custody without incident early Wednesday in the Oklahoma City suburb of Spencer, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said.

The boy's name was not released because he is a juvenile, Johnson said.

Johnson referred other questions to Choctaw police, who are leading the investigation into the shooting.

The sheriff's office is investigating a shot fired during the gunfire by an off-duty police officer who, along with another off-duty Del City officer, was providing security for the Del City team at the game in Choctaw, east of Oklahoma City.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said no other suspects are being sought but that the investigation is ongoing.

“I'm confident that we have the prime suspect in custody,” Marshall said, declining to discuss the case further. “There's a whole lot more of this investigation that needs to be done before any other information comes out.”

Marshall said the shooting followed an argument between two males at the game, but she didn't know what the argument was about.

Players on the field and spectators scrambled for cover as the gunfire began during the third quarter of the game.

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in the leg and a 42-year-old man remained hospitalized in intensive care with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Johnson has said the man was shot by the off-duty Del City officer who opened fire. Del City police have said both off-duty officers who were at the game are on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Marshall said she does not know whether the 16-year-old who was killed or the man who was wounded was involved in the argument that preceded the shooting.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit26m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia braces for Hurricane Idalia
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
7h ago
The Latest
Hurricane Franklin nears Bermuda as a Category 2 storm
13m ago
Gabon's wealthy, dynastic leader thought he could resist Africa's trend of coups. He...
13m ago
Soldiers in Gabon say they've seized power and detained a president whose family ruled...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
14h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top