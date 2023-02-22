BreakingNews
Ex-Doraville police officer charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death
X
Dark Mode Toggle

'Ted Lasso' star Waddingham to co-host Eurovision contest

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

National & World News
53 minutes ago
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian musician Julia Sanina and British singer Alesha Dixon

LONDON (AP) — “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian musician Julia Sanina and British singer Alesha Dixon will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, organizers announced Wednesday.

The pan-continental pop competition will take place in May in the English city of Liverpool after Britain was asked to stage the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine.

Thirty-seven countries will compete for Europe’s pop crown, with semifinals held May 9 and 11 before a final on May 13. All three programs will be hosted by Waddingham, Sanin and Dixon, a TV presenter and former member of girl group Mis-Teeq.

Sanina, who fronts Ukrainian alternative rock band The Hardkiss, said she was “excited to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity, and to help put on a show to make my country proud.”

Waddingham, an Emmy Award winner for her role as owner of a struggling soccer team owner in hit Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso,” said it was “a great honor to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity.”

Ukraine won the right to host the pop extravaganza when its entry, folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra, won the 2022 contest. British organizers say the event will be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity, as well as Liverpool’s musical heritage.

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Colicchio Consulting

Food hall planned for Moreland Avenue will include 11 stalls, bar1h ago

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president
5h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

The Plaza Theatre owner to reopen Tara Cinema
2h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Back in NFL, Todd Monken says Georgia will be fine
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn
6m ago
Djokovic hopes to play in US despite being unvaccinated
8m ago
French high school student held for teacher's fatal stabbing
8m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
2h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
What is Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, and how do we celebrate?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top