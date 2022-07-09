Techno party with Love Parade founder back on Berlin streets

The “Rave the Planet” parade set out on a route from the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard to the Victory Column in the middle of Berlin's Tiergarten park. Organizers registered the event with police as a demonstration with some 25,000 expected participants.

Police said around 5,000 people turned up for the beginning of the parade in cool, rainy weather, but the crowd was increasing, German news agency dpa reported.