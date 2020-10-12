Technical problems arise as early voting starts in Georgia

With record turnout expected for this year's presidential election and fears about exposure to the coronavirus, election officials and advocacy groups have been encouraging people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot.

Problems with the electronic pollbooks were one of the issues that contributed to hourslong lines in Georgia during the June primary election, along with high turnout, consolidated polling places and shortages of poll workers.

Natalie Rawlings, 49, started the morning at a library offering early voting in Atlanta, but said there was no parking and a long line. So she decided to head to State Farm Arena. She got in line, and it didn’t move for 45 minutes.

She said someone came out and announced that there was a “known software issue” they were hoping to work through. A handful of people left, but most stayed. Overall, it took Rawlings about an hour and a half to vote, but she said she'd waited in line longer during early voting in Florida, so she wasn’t frustrated.

“I’m outside. It’s a nice day. They’re giving water away. There are worse things. And everybody is appropriately socially distanced,” she said.

She got an absentee ballot but didn’t trust the postal service, so she turned in the blank absentee ballot to poll workers before voting in person Monday.

Rawlings, a Democrat, said she feels this election is more important than others because of the “coarseness” of the language she’s heard from President Donald Trump and his seeming lack of respect for other branches of government and world leaders: “It’s gotta end.”

In heavily populated Cobb County northwest of Atlanta, people were waiting two to four hours Monday morning, Elections and Registration Director Janine Eveler said.

“We’d prepared as much as we could, but there’s only so much space in the rooms and parking in the parking lot. We’re maxing out both of those,” Eveler said.

“People are double parking, we have gridlock pretty much in our parking lot,” she added.

In Macon, Seth Clark arrived to vote at the main election office at about 9:30 a.m. Monday and found a U-shaped line wrapping around the parking lot. He was still waiting 90 minutes later, estimating he’d gotten through only about half the line.

“I’ve never seen this many people on the first day of early voting,” said Clark, who won election over the summer to a nonpartisan seat on the Macon-Bibb County commission.

The long line was in part caused by coronavirus precautions. People stood six feet apart and wore masks, Clark said. Some brought along folding chairs and books.

“It seems to be going smoothly,” Clark said. “It’s just a lot.”

With Georgia emerging as a potential battleground state, surrogates from both the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns were scheduled to travel to the state Monday.

Jill Biden, wife of former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, planned to appear in DeKalb County with prominent state Democrats before traveling to Columbus to meet with military and veteran families.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. was set rally Republican voters in Savannah near the coast and Kennesaw, just outside Atlanta.

___

Associated Press contributors include Brynn Anderson and Ben Nadler in Atlanta and Russ Bynum in Savannah.

Calvin Stalling, of Atlanta wears a "Black Lives Matter" mask while he waits in a line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

People wait in line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

People register before voting early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Stephanie Asmar, 33, and Liz Hardy, 37, both of Atlanta, wait outside to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

People wait in a line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

People wait in line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Denise and Bill Hasbune, of Stone Mountain, Ga., fill out a pre-registration form while waiting in line to vote Monday morning Oct. 12, 2020 at the DeKalb County elections office in Decatur, Ga. The Hasbunes arrived before 6 a.m. because they said they wanted to be sure to exercise their right to vote and didn't want to take a chance of missing the opportunity. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

A man tries to vote but walks away after the machine stopped working during early voting at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

People wait in line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

A group of women share the light from their phones as they fill out pre-registration forms while in line for early voting in Decatur, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray