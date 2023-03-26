BreakingNews
UPDATE: Flash flood warning for parts of metro Atlanta after severe storms
X

Technical issues at Lufthansa cause delays in Frankfurt

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
16 hours ago
German news agency dpa says Lufthansa’s operations have been disrupted at Frankfurt airport because of technical problems

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa's operations were disrupted Sunday at Frankfurt airport because of technical problems, German news agency dpa reported.

Check-in systems on the airline's website and at the counter, as well as boarding, were affected at Germany's biggest airport, a Lufthansa spokeswoman told dpa. Some flights were delayed or would have to be canceled because of the problems.

Check-in was still possible using cellphone browsers on smartphones or tablets, and the Lufthansa app.

The technical problems were caused by external IT service providers, dpa reported. Lufthansa asked travelers to check the status of their flights and said it was working with “high-pressure" to resolve the issues.

Last month, cable damage during construction work in Frankfurt caused Lufthansa computer systems to fail, resulting in flight cancellations and delays worldwide.

Sunday's problems came a day before a national strike in Germany is set to bring the country's traffic to a standstill with airport, train and public transportation employees all protesting for higher salaries in a one-day walkout on Monday.

Air traffic was already canceled on Sunday at Germany's second-biggest airport in Munich because of the upcoming strike.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

West Georgia tornado injures at least 5; Kemp declares state of emergency5h ago

Credit: admin

UPDATE: Flash flood warning for parts of metro Atlanta after severe storms
12m ago

Braves prospects Jared Shuster, Dylan Dodd make starting rotation to open season
8h ago

Body of 4-year-old found by crews searching Yellow River in Gwinnett
7h ago

Body of 4-year-old found by crews searching Yellow River in Gwinnett
7h ago

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Army pulls recruiting ads after Jonathan Majors' arrest
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
10m ago
Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four
41m ago
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
46m ago
Featured

Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
The untold story of Jimmy Carter, his best friend and a murder charge
How to help the people affected by the Mississippi tornadoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top