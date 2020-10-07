Tech worker pleads guilty in Utah college student's death

The search for Lueck went on for nearly two weeks before some of her remains were discovered in Ajayi’s backyard and he was arrested. He later revealed the location of her body in Logan Canyon, where she was found with her arms bound behind her.

Ajayi was an information technology worker who had stints with high-profile companies and was briefly in the Army National Guard.

Authorities have not discussed a motive for the killing or how they knew each other. Ajayi said little at Wednesday’s hearing, where he appeared in an orange jail jumpsuit, glasses and blue surgical mask.

Prosecutors dropped two charges, aggravated kidnapping and obstructing justice, in exchange for his pleas in Luek's death.

A native of Nigeria, Ajayi held a green card that allows him to legally work and live in the U.S., prosecutors have said.

Lueck has been remembered as a bubbly, nurturing person. She was a member of a sorority and a part-time senior at the University of Utah studying kinesiology and pre-nursing.