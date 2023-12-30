Tech company says NCAA looking into possible unauthorized access to college football video

A software company that manages video footage for college football teams said Friday the NCAA is looking into possible unauthorized access to its data.

Players and coaches for fourth-seeded Alabama and No. 1 Michigan have indicated in the lead up to their Rose Bowl matchup on Monday that players had been instructed to avoid watching film using the Catapult Sports app on their mobile devices because of security concerns.

“Just told our kids, I think it was early November, ‘Hey, we’re not watching stuff on the iPads anymore. Watch it in-house and handle it that way,’” Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said this week.