BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction
Nation & World News

Tech CEOs Altman, Nadella, Pichai and others join government AI safety board led by DHS' Mayorkas

The CEOs of leading U_S_ technology companies are joining a new artificial intelligence safety board to advise the federal government on how to protect the nation’s critical services from “AI-related disruptions.”
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Business, Government and Society Forum at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the Business, Government and Society Forum at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
47 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of leading U.S. technology companies are joining a new artificial intelligence safety board to advise the federal government on how to protect the nation's critical services from “AI-related disruptions.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the new board Friday which includes key corporate leaders in AI development such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

AI holds potential for improving government services but "we recognize the tremendously debilitating impact its errant use can have," Mayorkas told reporters Friday.

Also on the 22-member board are the CEOs of Adobe, chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Delta Air Lines, IBM, Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Amazon's AWS cloud computing division. Not included were social media companies such as Meta Platforms and X.

Corporate executives dominate, but it also includes civil rights advocates, AI scientist Fei-Fei Li who leads Stanford University's AI institute as well as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, two public officials who are "already ahead of the curve" in thinking about harnessing AI's capabilities and mitigating risks, Mayorkas said.

He said the board will help the Department of Homeland Security stay ahead of evolving threats.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton reprimanded for missed votes in initial 2022 primary count

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
UGA professor criticizes reported student suspensions

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Coinbase Global Advisory Council

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Coinbase Global Advisory Council

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Stormy Daniels' former lawyer, others called to stand in Trump hush money trial
13m ago
The Latest
A look at the protests of the war in Gaza that have emerged at US colleges
10m ago
THE LATEST
Stormy Daniels' former lawyer, others called to stand in Trump hush money trial
13m ago
Brad Stevens selected as NBA's executive of the year after Celtics' NBA-best regular...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days