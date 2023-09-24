Team World beats Team Europe to claim back-to-back Laver Cup titles

Team World has claimed its second straight Laver Cup title

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

Vancouver, British Columbia (AP) — Team World claimed its second straight Laver Cup title on Sunday at Rogers Arena.

Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7), 7-6 (7).

Team World won last year’s tournament, which also marked the end of Swiss star Roger Federer’s last professional appearance before retiring.

Team World took a 10-2 lead in the tournament on Saturday to put itself in the driver’s seat.

The opening doubles match on Sunday featured several sustained rallies, with Shelton hitting a behind the back shot during the second game.

Both sets went to tiebreakers, with Team Europe pushing to stay in the hunt for their second win of the three-day tournament.

But it wasn’t to be as Hurkacz missed a drop shot, allowing Team World to clinch the win.

The Polish player threw his racket down onto the court and appeared visibly angry at the missed opportunity.

Speaking after the match on the court, Team World captain John McEnroe praised his team’s performance.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves’ Game 1 loss features funky lineup, Kyle Wright pitching out of bullpen 3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Family feeds the community for three generations
2h ago

Credit: AP

Lions’ stingy defense throttles Falcons, 20-6
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
8h ago

Credit: Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

GBI: Wanted suspect killed in shootout with deputies at Columbus hotel
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without...
11m ago
Saints' Derek Carr getting evaluated for shoulder injury after loss to Packers
26m ago
Positive US looking ahead to next battle in 2024 after failing to reclaim Solheim Cup...
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

5 times the town of Plains celebrated with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Earlier coverage: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top