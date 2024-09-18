Teachers in Belarus are targeted for links with 'extremist' group, says rights group

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Dozens of teachers in Belarus have been detained or interrogated by authorities as part of the country's wide-ranging crackdown on dissent, a respected local human rights organization said Wednesday.

Pavel Sapelka, a spokesman for the Viasna rights group told The Associated Press that moves against teachers began in September and that all those detained or questioned have taken part in an online teacher-education project that the KGB, Belarus' main security agency, declared to be an extremist group in August.

The project, named Adukavanka, gave guidance on technological innovations in education and offered suggested lesson plans. Hundreds of teachers joined.