Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

In early February, Zwerner's legal notice of her intent to sue the school district said the boy who shot Zwerner had constantly cursed at staff and teachers, tried to whip students with his belt and once choked another teacher "until she couldn't breathe."

Two days before the shooting, the boy allegedly “slammed” Zwerner’s cellphone and broke it, leading to a one-day suspension. When the boy returned to her class the following day, he pulled his mother’s 9mm handgun out of his pocket and shot her while she sat at a reading table, the legal notice said.

The Newport News School board fired its superintendent in the wake of the shooting. Ebony Parker, an assistant principal who was a primary focus in Zwerner's intent to sue notice, resigned.

Newport News' top prosecutor said earlier this month that he would not seek charges against the 6-year-old because the child lacked the competency to understand the legal system and what a charge means. But Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn said his office hadn't decided if any adults would be held criminally accountable.

The boy used his mother’s legally purchased gun, according to police. James Ellenson, a lawyer for the child’s mother, stated in January that the weapon was secured on a high closet shelf and was locked away.

Ellenson said it was unclear how the boy got access to the gun. He also said that the boy “was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”

In a statement released through Ellenson, the boy's family said the week of the shooting “was the first week when we were not in class with him. "

“We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives,” the statement said.

More of the interview with Zwerner will be aired during the “Today” show Tuesday morning.