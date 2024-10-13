Nation & World News

TE Engram active for Jaguars against Bears in London

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is listed as active for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jacksonville Jaguars players participate in a NFL football training session in Watford, near London, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, ahead of the game against the Chicago Bears at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jacksonville Jaguars players participate in a NFL football training session in Watford, near London, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, ahead of the game against the Chicago Bears at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The two-time Pro Bowler had missed the past four games with a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars' inactives were DE Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Tyler Lacy, and DT Jeremiah Ledbetter.

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was inactive after picking up a calf injury in practice Thursday.

Chicago's other inactives were safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DL Zacch Pickens (groin), DB Terell Smith (hip), OL Nate Davis, WR Velus Jones Jr., and DL Dominique Robinson.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Vikings hold off Rodgers and the Jets for 23-17 win in London to improve to 5-0
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is off the injury report and fine to play Monday night vs. Bills
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia injury report: No clarity on status of Smael Mondon, Jared Wilson
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen out for Sunday vs. Panthers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

In an engineering feat, mechanical SpaceX arms catch Starship rocket booster back at the...11m ago
'Big Spender' is the theme music for MLB final four as high-payroll Mets, Yankees...14m ago
New Zealand opens up 3-0 lead over Britain in America’s Cup final28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Without MARTA, suburban transit referendums aim to defy history
After Apalachee, Republican lawmakers split on gun safety rules
Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia