Nation & World News

TD Bank to pay $3 billion in historic money-laundering settlement with the Justice Department

TD Bank will pay approximately $3 billion in a historic settlement with U.S. authorities who say the financial institution’s lax practices allowed significant money laundering over multiple years
FILE - A sign hangs on TD Bank branch, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A sign hangs on TD Bank branch, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — TD Bank will pay approximately $3 billion in a historic settlement with U.S. authorities who said Thursday that the financial institution's lax practices allowed significant money laundering over multiple years.

Canada-based TD Bank pleaded guilty to criminal changes in the money-laundering investigation and is the largest bank in U.S. history to do so, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

“TD Bank created an environment that allowed financial crime to flourish," Garland said.

The Justice Department said the bank's failure to prevent money laundering made it “convenient” for criminals. That allowed money-laundering networks to move hundreds of millions of dollars through TD Bank accounts over a period of years, prosecutors said.

The bank did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man shot while intervening in robbery at NW Atlanta Dollar General
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge rules the FTC can proceed with antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, tosses out few...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Senators ask Justice Department to take tougher action against Boeing executives over...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Supreme Court will weigh Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit against U.S. gun makers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

When is an interview too tough? CBS News grappling with question after Dokoupil interview10m ago
Trump complains about disaster response as he and Harris campaign following Milton's...11m ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars say their flight to London will be delayed because of Hurricane...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/B

Atlanta ranked as best U.S. city for Black homebuyers
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump offer starkly different views on climate change
Athens airport potential expands, fueled by Georgia football’s elite run