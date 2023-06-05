X

TCU's Tre Richardson hits two slams, ties NCAA postseason mark with 11 RBIs in rout of Arkansas

7 hours ago
Tre Richardson hit two grand slams among his three home runs and tied an NCAA postseason record with 11 RBIs to lead TCU to a 20-5 rout of Arkansas in a winner’s bracket game of the Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tre Richardson hit two grand slams among his three home runs and tied an NCAA postseason record with 11 RBIs to lead TCU to a 20-5 rout of Arkansas on Sunday in a winner's bracket game of the Fayetteville Regional.

Richardson hit a grand slam in the first inning and another in the second. His third home run was a two-run shot in the sixth and he added an RBI single in the ninth. He had five hits in six at-bats.

Richardson entered the game with only two home runs in his first 60 games for TCU after going deep seven times in 115 games over three seasons at Baylor.

The Horned Frogs had one other home run, a three-run shot by Brayden Taylor in the third inning.

Tavian Josenberger hit two home runs and had three RBIs for Arkansas.

The game was rescheduled from Saturday, when it was not able to start before 11 p.m. There were two lightning delays, for a total of nearly two hours, during Sunday’s game.

TCU advanced to the championship round of the regional on Monday and awaits the winner of a later matchup between Arkansas and Santa Clara.

