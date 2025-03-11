TCU's Hailey Van Lith is AP women's basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 18 of the season:

Hailey Van Lith, TCU

The graduate student guard averaged 21 points and 4.7 assists and shot 52.9% from the field to help TCU win its first Big 12 title. She earned Most Outstanding Player of the tournament honors as the No. 6 Horned Frogs beat Baylor in the title game. Van Lith shot 95.2% from the foul in the three wins.

Runner-Up

Lauren Betts, UCLA. The junior center averaged 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks to help the Bruins win the Big Ten Tournament championship. She shot 75% from the field in wins over Nebraska, Ohio State and rival Southern California. Betts was Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and had a dominant second half in the win over the Trojans. She had 13 of her 17 points, making all five of her shots in the second half of that win.