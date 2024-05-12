Taylor Wenczkowski scores in 3rd OT, Boston beats Montreal 2-1 in Game 2 of PWHL semifinal series

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Taylor Wenczkowski scored at 11:44 of the third overtime to give Boston a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday night in Game 2 of the Professional Women's Hockey League semifinal series.

Boston also won 2-1 in overtime in Game 1 on Thursday night. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday night in Boston.

Aerin Frankel made 56 saves for Boston.