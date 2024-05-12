Nation & World News

Taylor Wenczkowski scores in 3rd OT, Boston beats Montreal 2-1 in Game 2 of PWHL semifinal series

Taylor Wenczkowski scored at 11:44 of the third overtime to give Boston a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday night in Game 2 of the Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal series
Montreal goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) reacts in the crease as Boston's Taylor Wenczkowski (12) celebrates her goal with teammate Gigi Marvin (19) during the third overtime of a PWHL playoff hockey game in Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Montreal goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) reacts in the crease as Boston's Taylor Wenczkowski (12) celebrates her goal with teammate Gigi Marvin (19) during the third overtime of a PWHL playoff hockey game in Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 6 minutes ago

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Taylor Wenczkowski scored at 11:44 of the third overtime to give Boston a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday night in Game 2 of the Professional Women's Hockey League semifinal series.

Boston also won 2-1 in overtime in Game 1 on Thursday night. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday night in Boston.

Aerin Frankel made 56 saves for Boston.

Amanda Pelly opened the scoring for Boston at 6:48 of the first period. Kristin O’Neill tied it on a power play at 1:58 of the second.

Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin appeared to score with 30 seconds left in regulation, but her goal came after a whistle halted play.

Montreal defender Erin Ambrose played 61:33. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 50 shots for Montreal. ___

AP women's hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Boston celebrates a win over Montreal during the third overtime of a PWHL playoff hockey game in Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston's Taylor Wenczkowski, left, celebrates her goal against Montreal with Gigi Marvin (19), Sidney Morin (7) and Sophie Shirley (9) during the third overtime of a PWHL playoff hockey game in Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston's Taylor Wenczkowski (12) celebrates her goal with teammate Gigi Marvin (19) in front of Montreal goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens (35) during the third overtime of a PWHL playoff hockey game in Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston's Taylor Wenczkowski (12) scores on Montreal goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during the third overtime of a PWHL playoff hockey game in Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel (31) stops a shot as Montreal's Kristin O'Neill (43) and Montreal's Laura Stacey (7) drive in for a rebound during third-period PWHL playoff hockey game action in Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal's Mikyla Grant-Mentis (18) misses the open net over Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel (31) during third-period PWHL playoff hockey game action in Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel stops a shot by Montreal during third-period PWHL playoff hockey game action in Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal's Kristin O'Neill (43) reacts after scorings against Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel (31) during second-period PWHL playoff hockey game action Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal's Kristin O'Neill, center, celebrates after her goal against Boston with teammates Laura Stacey (7) and Marie-Philip Poulin (29) during second-period PWHL playoff hockey game action Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal's Mikyla Grant-Mentis (18) and Boston's Sophie Shirley (9) battle on the boards during second-period PWHL playoff hockey game action Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal's Maureen Murphy (15) and Boston's Sophie Shirley (9) battle during second-period PWHL playoff hockey game action Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal's Kristin O'Neill (43) is checked into the boards by Boston's Hannah Brandt (20) during second-period PWHL playoff hockey game action Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, right, stops a shot by Boston's Hannah Brandt (20) during first-period PWHL playoff hockey game action Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal's Claire Dalton (42) and Boston's Kaleigh Fratkin (13) battle on the boards during second-period PWHL playoff hockey game action Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston's Amanda Pelkey, right, celebrates after her goal over Montreal with teammates during first-period PWHL playoff hockey game action Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston's Megan Keller, top, trips over Montreal's Maureen Murphy, bottom, during first-period PWHL playoff hockey game action Laval, Quebec, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

DEVELOPING
Three officers shot in southwest Atlanta, suspect dead

Credit: Ben Hendren

Emory to celebrate grads off-site amid upheaval on campus

Credit: Hyosub Shin hshin@ajc.com

Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: James D. Love

R&B Soul Picnic mixes mental health awareness with good vibes
The Latest

Credit: AP

Local governments struggle to distribute their share of billions from opioid settlements
10m ago
At least 11 dead, mostly students, in Indonesia bus crash after brakes apparently failed...
11m ago
Roger Corman, Hollywood mentor and 'King of the Bs,' dies at 98
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases