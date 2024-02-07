Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' is heading to Disney+ with 5 new songs added

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift's blockbuster concert film "The Eras Tour" will make its streaming debut on Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday.

The film, now titled “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will land on the streaming platform March 15. Five new songs will be included with the film, including “Cardigan.”

“'The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+," said Bob Iger, Disney chief executive, in a statement.