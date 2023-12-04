Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Taylor Swift was on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

It was the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended since the pop superstar and the four-time All-Pro tight end started their relationship. The Chiefs won all four of their previous games in front of Swift.

The 33-year-old Swift watched from a suite at Lambeau alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.