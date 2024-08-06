Nation & World News

Taylor Swift leads the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, followed by Post Malone

Taylor Swift once again tops the MTV Video Music Award nominations
FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — It's Taylor Swift's world, and the MTV Video Music Award nominations are the latest proof.

"The Tortured Poets Department" singer once again tops the VMA noms with 10 — eight for her "Fortnight" music video and nods in the artist of the year and best pop categories. She's followed by her "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone, who is nominated along with Swift eight times and earned his ninth nom for his country hit "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

Rounding out the artist of the year category nominees announced Tuesday are Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA.

Swift took home nine VMAs last year, bringing her total to an impressive 23. That places her just behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (two with Destiny's Child) and just ahead of Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Grande, Carpenter and Eminem are tied with six nods; Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each. Blackpink's LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims follow with four nominations.

This year marks 29 first-time nominees, which include Wallen, Carpenter and Swims as well as Benson Boone and Tyla — the latter boast three nominations each.

Also nominated for the first time in 2024 are Chappell Roan, Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, LE SSERAFIM, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, Tyler Childers, Victoria Monet and more.

The VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena on New York's Long Island. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories and ends Aug. 30.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

FILE - Post Malone performs during Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, on July 12, 2024. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

