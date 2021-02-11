Taylor Swift has finished redoing sophomore album 'Fearless'

Swift said online Thursday that “Fearless: Taylor's Version” is finished and “will be with you soon," featuring re-recorded songs from Swift's sophomore album, “Fearless.” The new set will have 26 songs — the original album had 13 — and also contain six never-before released songs, tunes which “almost made” the album.

Swift will also release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.