Taylor Swift 'Eras' tie-in book is a smash, selling more than 800,000 copies in first weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Just one retail chain was enough for Taylor Swift to have the top-selling book last week and the biggest publishing launch of 2024.

According to Circana, Swift's “Eras Tour Book” sold 814,000 copies over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Circana tracks around 85% of the print market, but the “Eras” numbers are more precise: Swift sold the book exclusively through Target, which launched the “Eras” tie-in on Black Friday.

Sales soared even as Swift skipped Amazon.com and other retailers and as some fans complained online that the $39.99 book included typos and other errors. Representatives for Target and Swift did not immediately respond to requests Wednesday for comment.