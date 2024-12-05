Taylor Swift 'Eras' tie-in book is a smash, selling more than 800,000 copies in first week

NEW YORK (AP) — Just one retail chain was enough for Taylor Swift to have the top-selling book last week and the biggest opening week of 2024.

According to Circana, Swift's “Eras Tour Book” sold 814,000 copies over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Circana tracks around 85% of the print market, but the “Eras” numbers are more precise: Swift sold the book exclusively through Target, which launched the “Eras” tie-in on Black Friday.

Sales soared even as Swift skipped Amazon.com and other retailers and as some fans complained online that the book included typos and other errors. Representatives for Target and Swift did not immediately respond to requests Wednesday for comment.