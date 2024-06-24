Nation & World News

Taylor Swift brings out Travis Kelce at London Eras Tour date

Taylor Swift had a surprise for fans attending her Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday: her boyfriend and tight end for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

Taylor Swift had a surprise for fans attending her Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday: her boyfriend and tight end for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce.

Dressed in a tuxedo with a tailcoat and top hat, Kelce joined Swift on stage for a transitional sketch that leads into the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." In fan videos, he's seen carrying Swift, urging her into a costume change. He fanned and powdered her face as part of the act.

Last month, in her first Eras Tour concert since the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift shook up her setlist. At the La Défense Arena in Paris, fans were treated to the inclusion of new songs from the record-breaking album released in April.

The billion-dollar Eras Tour is meant to be a career retrospective, with Swift performing more than 40 tracks reflecting 17 years of recorded music. "The Tortured Poets Department" was her first brand-new release since the tour's start.

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: ArLuther Lee

What role will housing affordability play in 2024 election?

Credit: Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

Is your ‘doctor’ a doctor under Georgia law?

Credit: ArLuther Lee

INVESTIGATIONS
‘A procedural tragedy’: Inmate letter exposes cracks in decades-old case

Credit: John Spink

Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period

Credit: John Spink

Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period

Credit: Ben Gray

South-View Cemetery applying for historic recognition
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Most of Wall Street rallies, even as Nvidia drags
3m ago
New Caledonia independence group demands Indigenous leader's release from custody in...
17m ago
Testimony nears end for woman accused of killing her Boston officer boyfriend with SUV
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of David Hobbs

Lawrenceville man’s embarrassing viral moment leads to sobriety
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds