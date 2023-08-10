Taylor Swift announces '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U_S_ leg of her landmark Eras Tour in Los Angeles in a big way by announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

National & World News
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour on Wednesday in Los Angeles in a big way, announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

After playing a few tracks from her “1989” era live, the pop superstar approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she had been working on something big.

“Instead of telling you about it, we’ll just show you,” she told the crowd as the screen illuminated behind her. “'1989 (Taylor’s Version)' available Oct. 27!” she cheered.

Just last month, Swift released her re-recording of "Speak Now" and soon claimed the record for the woman with the most No. 1 albums in history. The "Taylor's Version" projects were sparked by music manager Scooter Braun's purchase and subsequent sale of her early catalog.

Aside from breaking some news, across more than three hours at SoFi Stadium, Swift offered fans a bevy of career-spanning tracks — less a greatest hits collection, and more a live celebration of an artist in her veterancy.

Throughout, it was as if the ground shook with the rapturous sound of 70,000 fans scream-singing along to her hits and deep cuts alike. This was Taylor Swift's house — filled with fans in light Taylor Swift cosplay (pink dresses for her 2019 album “Lover,” black leather and snakeskin prints for 2017's “Reputation,” sequins and A-line skirts for 2014's “1989,” and so on).

In a summer stacked with superstar tours celebrating giant new releases — like the larger-than-life experiences of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" World Tour and Drake's 56-date "It Was All a Blur" tour — Taylor Swift's lookback Eras Tour stands proudly among them.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

THE JOLT
Kemp mounts campaign against Democratic lawmakers ahead of 20245h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Just never know what can happen’: Gusty storms bring down trees across Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
State revenue up big in July after Kemp announces spending hike
1h ago

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

EPA decision in Alabama raises questions about Georgia Power’s coal ash
1h ago

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

EPA decision in Alabama raises questions about Georgia Power’s coal ash
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A new principal takes over at Roswell’s Centennial High School
4h ago
The Latest
At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape
14m ago
Tropical Storm Khanun pounds South Korea's coastal regions before reaching Seoul in...
19m ago
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Williams Funeral Home

Louise Florencourt, gatekeeper of Flannery O’Connor’s legacy, dies
1h ago
Michael Harris II’s instinctual play helps Braves win despite Max Fried’s short start
11h ago
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top