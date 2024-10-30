Taylor Jenkins Reid's next novel, 'Atmosphere,' is a starry romance

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of “Daisy Jones & The Six” is aiming high with her next book. Taylor Jenkins Reid's “Atmosphere: A Love Story” is a romance set during the space shuttle program of the 1980s.

Ballantine, a Penguin Random House imprint, will publish “Atmosphere” on June 3.

“I have long wanted to tell a sweeping, romantic love story, and when the character of astronomer Joan Goodwin came to me, I knew I had found my way in," Reid said in a statement Wednesday.