Taylor Jenkins Reid's next novel, 'Atmosphere,' is a starry romance

The author of “Daisy Jones & The Six” is aiming high with her next book
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of “Daisy Jones & The Six” is aiming high with her next book. Taylor Jenkins Reid's “Atmosphere: A Love Story” is a romance set during the space shuttle program of the 1980s.

Ballantine, a Penguin Random House imprint, will publish “Atmosphere” on June 3.

“I have long wanted to tell a sweeping, romantic love story, and when the character of astronomer Joan Goodwin came to me, I knew I had found my way in," Reid said in a statement Wednesday.

According to Ballantine, “Atmosphere” will tell “a passionate and soaring story about the transformative power of love, this time among the stars.” Reid's previous books, which also include “Malibu Rising” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” have sold millions of copies worldwide. “Daisy Jones & The Six” was adapted into an Emmy-nominated miniseries starring Riley Keough.

