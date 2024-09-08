Nation & World News

Taylor Fritz plays Jannik Sinner in the US Open men's final

Taylor Fritz is seeking the first Grand Slam singles title for an American man in 21 years, and No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be trying for second major championship of the season when they meet in the U.S. Open final
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reacts after defeating Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, reacts after defeating Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
38 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Fritz is seeking the first Grand Slam singles title for an American man in 21 years, and Jannik Sinner will be trying for second major championship of the season when they meet in the U.S. Open final.

Sunday’s title match in Arthur Ashe Stadium is scheduled to begin at about 2 p.m. EDT, two hours earlier than its usual start.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner is 34-2 on hard courts in 2024 with four titles, including at the Australian Open in January. The 23-year-old Italian goes into Sunday on a 10-match winning streak. After he won the Cincinnati Open last month, it was revealed that he had been exonerated in a doping case after testing positive for an anabolic steroid twice in March.

The 12th-seeded Fritz, a 26-year-old Californian, reached his first major final by outlasting fellow American Frances Tiafoe in five sets on Friday. That allowed Fritz to become the first man from the United States to play for a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in 2009 at Wimbledon.

Roddick’s victory at the 2003 U.S. Open is the last Slam title for an American man.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinal of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taylor Fritz can end a Grand Slam drought for American men by beating Jannik Sinner at...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner gets past Tommy Paul to set up a quarterfinal against Daniil...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Open: Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz will meet in an all-American semifinal in New...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taylor Fritz beats Frances Tiafoe to become the first American man in a US Open final...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Authorities search for shooter along I-75 in southeastern Kentucky with up to 7 people...24m ago
Chased away by Israeli settlers, these Palestinians returned to a village in ruins53m ago
Pope arrives in remote jungles of Papua New Guinea, brings in a ton of humanitarian aid...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show