Nation & World News

Jannik Sinner takes the first set against Taylor Fritz in the US Open final

Jannik Sinner has the lead in the U.S. Open final, taking the first set 6-3 over Taylor Fritz
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Updated 19 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner has the lead in the U.S. Open final, taking the first set 6-3 over Taylor Fritz on Sunday.

The top-ranked Sinner broke Fritz's serve three times in the 41-minute set. The 12th-seeded Fritz had been broken only nine times in his first six matches at Flushing Meadows.

In front of a crowd that included Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Fritz was trying to end a 21-year major title drought for American men.

A victory for Fritz would be the first Grand Slam singles title for an American man since Andy Roddick in 2003. Sinner is trying for his second major championship of the season.

The match began shortly after 2 p.m. under a sunny sky at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a 70-degree Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius) day.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner is 34-2 on hard courts in 2024 with four titles, including at the Australian Open in January. The 23-year-old Italian is on a 10-match winning streak. Following his win at the Cincinnati Open last month, it was revealed that he had been exonerated in a doping case after testing positive for an anabolic steroid twice in March.

The 12th-seeded Fritz, a 26-year-old Californian, reached his first major final by outlasting fellow American Frances Tiafoe in five sets on Friday. That allowed Fritz to become the first man from the United States to play for a Grand Slam title since Roddick lost to Roger Federer in 2009 at Wimbledon.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner gets past Tommy Paul to set up a quarterfinal against Daniil...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev to reach the semifinals
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taylor Fritz can end a Grand Slam drought for American men by beating Jannik Sinner at...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Roger Federer is back at the US Open as a fan after speaking about Sinner's 'tricky'...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield debate the yeas and neighs of the ‘We Live in Time’...4m ago
Wildfire east of LA threatens tens of thousands of homes and forces evacuations7m ago
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is re-elected in a landslide in gas-rich Algeria12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show