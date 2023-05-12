X

Tatum's 4th quarter 3s push Celtics past 76ers 95-86; force Game 7

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAN GELSTON, Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum missed his first six 3-pointers before he drilled two straight clutch ones late in the game that pushed the Celtics past the Philadelphia 76ers 95-86 to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Boston for Game 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayson Tatum missed his first six 3-pointers before he drilled two straight clutch ones late in the game that pushed the Celtics past the Philadelphia 76ers 95-86 on Thursday night to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Boston for Game 7.

The defending conference champs are in familiar territory. Boston trailed 3-2 last season in the second round against Milwaukee before it won Game 6 on the road and the clincher at home.

Game 7 is Sunday.

Tatum, who averaged 30.1 points in the regular season, never stopped shooting even as the misses kept coming. He missed 14 of his first 15 shots overall from the floor and his ineffectiveness was a key reason the Celtics couldn’t hold a 16-point lead.

With a shot at their first conference final since 2001 at stake, the Sixers slogged through the first half before Joel Embiid flashed his MVP form and rallied the Sixers to a fourth-quarter lead.

Tyrese Maxey hit two free throws with 5:25 left for an 83-81 edge.

And that was it for Philly.

Tatum buried one 3 for the 84-83 lead and a second that made it 87-83 and put the Celtics in firm control of Game 6.

Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 26 points for the 76ers.

76ers coach Doc Rivers has blown three 3-1 series leads over his playoff career. While the 76ers never got that far ahead, this is their second loss at home in the series and they seemingly had seized momentum in the fourth quarter.

Tatum instead stuck it to the 76ers with one final 3-point dagger for a 95-84 lead.

Tatum missed all 10 shots, including five 3-point attempts, in the first half half as the Celtics led by seven. Tatum has said he may need surgery on his left wrist in the offseason in the wake of a hard fall. Whatever the cause of his shooting ails, he found the cure in the final 12 minutes and the East champs still have life.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia commission votes to remove ‘diversity’ from teacher prep rules3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Rapper Young Thug taken to hospital after falling ill before court
6h ago

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: ‘Hang on! Hang on!’ Woman above I-75 saved by Marietta officer
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player apologizes for ‘racially insensitive’ remarks
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Three Georgia men die in Phoenix Air jet crash off California coast
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Justices back California law requiring more space for pigs; producers predict pricier...
19m ago
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires
25m ago
Academy of Country Music Awards deliver honors to HARDY, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
1h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
6h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top