Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Tatum to miss remainder of playoffs after Achilles tendon surgery, imperiling Celtics' repeat hopes

The Boston Celtics say star Jayson Tatum had surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon that will sideline him for the remainder of the playoffs
Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
26 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon that will sideline him for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday.

The Celtics announced the extent of Tatum's injury and the surgery a day after the six-time All-Star went down in the Celtics' 121-113 Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks, puts both the hopes of the defending champions repeating and Tatum's playing status for next season in doubt.

When Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon during the 2019 NBA Finals, he wound up missing the entire 2019-2020 season.

The 27-year-old Tatum is leading the Celtics in points (28.1), rebounds (11.5) and assists (5.4) per game for the second straight postseason.

The Knicks lead the Celtics 3-1 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Game 5 is in Boston on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Tatum to miss remainder of playoffs after Achilles tendon surgery, imperiling Celtics' repeat hopes

4m ago

Injuries are becoming the story of the NBA playoffs. And not even the game's stars are safe

22m ago

Some NBA draft options the Hawks could have at Nos. 13 and 22

Atlanta will consider adding depth in the frontcourt at center and power forward.

1h ago

The Latest

Cars are submerged in a parking lot of Westernport Elementary School as flooding forces the evacuation of the school, and downtown homes and businesses were inundated with rising floodwaters in rural Westernport, Md., Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Aaron Stallings via AP)

Credit: AP

Flash flooding forces evacuation of elementary school in western Maryland

9m ago

Dan Seavey, patriarch of Alaska mushing family who helped organize the first Iditarod, dies

10m ago

Ex-model testifying that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her questioned about private journal

12m ago

Featured

This container has soil created from human remains, a process known as "human composting." (Courtesy of Return Home)

Credit: Return Home

‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.

‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation

A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things. 

‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case

Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.