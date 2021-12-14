Tatum scores 42, carries Celtics past Bucks 117-103

The Bucks had sliced Boston’s lead to 95-86 midway through the final quarter before Tatum had a twisting drive for a basket and followed that with a 3-pointer from the right wing, giving the Celtics a 100-86 advantage.

Tatum put it away with consecutive 3s from the left corner, making it 114-96 with 2:15 to play.

Returning to TD Garden after rough trip, the Celtics started slowly, falling behind by 12 in the first half before turning a one-point halftime lead into a 64-56 advantage with a 13-6 surge to start the second half.

They pushed their lead to 11 after three quarters and made it 90-76 on Dennis Schröder’s 3-pointer just over a minute into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Middleton went to the floor awkwardly late in the third period, limped to the locker room and didn’t return. He scored only four points, ending his string of seven straight games with at least 20. … The Bucks were shooting over 60 percent a few minutes into the second quarter but missed 12 of their final 15 shots in the first half. … Antetokounmpo didn’t get his first basket until scoring on a drive early in the second quarter. He had just two baskets in the first half. … Milwaukee is in a stretch of five games in seven days.

Celtics: G Josh Richardson (protocol) was out. … Grant Williams’ 3 from the left corner gave Boston a 51-50 halftime edge. … Marcus Smart was listed as probable with an illness earlier in the day and played 30 minutes.

TEMPERS

Grant Williams and Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis got tangled up under the basket and had to be separated late in the third quarter. They each were given a technical.

STICKING AROUND

Boston opened a five-game homestand and plays on the road just twice in its last nine games before New Year’s Day.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Pacers on Wednesday. Milwaukee won the first two meetings between the teams this season, both in Indiana.

Celtics: Host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball while pressured by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Caption Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) loses a battle for a rebound against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Caption Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives to the basket past Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Caption Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, left, talks with center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)