Tatum, Brown lead Celtics to easy 125-98 win over Suns

By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each cored 25 points, Malcolm Brodgon added 16 off the bench and the Boston Celtics embarrassed the Phoenix Suns 125-98 on Wednesday night.

The Celtics won for the eighth time in nine games, improving their NBA-best record to 21-5. The Suns — who came into the game with the best record in a crowded Western Conference race — lost for the third time in four games.

The expected showdown between two of the league's top teams never materialized with the Celtics leading by 45 points. The Celtics took a 31-21 lead after one quarter over the cold-shooting Suns, who missed all eight of their 3-point attempts.

Boston continued to build its lead in the second, taking a 69-42 lead into the break. Brown led the Celtics with 17 points in the first half, while Tatum scored had 14. Grant Williams and Brogdon both added 12.

The second half was essentially an afterthought. Tatum hit a free throw with 7:01 left in the third to push Boston's advantage to 40.

Phoenix's night was summed up in the third quarter when Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul and Devin Booker all tried to grab a loose ball, only to collectively bobble it away into the hands of Boston's Marcus Smart, who scored an easy layup.

The Suns welcomed back All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who missed the past 14 games with a sore right heel. That's good news for the team's long-term prognosis, but it didn't help much on Wednesday.

Josh Okogie led the Suns with a career-high 28 points off the bench, while Booker added 17. Paul finished with four points, four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes.

Celtics: F Al Horford missed the game after entering the league's health and safety protocol ... Brogdon returned after missing one game because of a non-COVID illness. ... Luke Kornet had 12 points on 6 of 6 shooting. Grant Williams also made all six of his shots and finished with 14 points.

Suns: F Torrey Craig (right groin) was back in the starting lineup after missing three games. ... Hosted a sellout crowd for the 41st consecutive game.

Celtics: At Golden State on Saturday night.

Suns: At New Orleans on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

