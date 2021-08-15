Tatis back for San Diego in RF, rips double and homer

The electrifying star usually plays shortstop, but the Padres decided to move him to the outfield for the time being. The hope is there's less chance Tatis will get hurt, allowing him to stay in the lineup for the rest of the season.

Tatis came into the game batting .292 with 31 homers and 23 stolen bases.

Tatis suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a violent swing April 5 against San Francisco and went on the 10-day injured list. He reinjured the shoulder diving for a ball and left a game against Cincinnati on June 19 but missed only one game.

He left a spring training game after hurting the shoulder while making a throw but was back two days later. He revealed then that he had been dealing with shoulder discomfort since his minor league days.

Tatis also missed eight games in mid-May after testing positive for COVID-19.

He became the first Padres player voted to start an All-Star Game since Tony Gwynn in 1999.

___

AP Sports Writer Bernie Wilson in San Diego contributed to this story.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., front, stands on second base as he celebrates his double and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Josh Rojas, back, points to a teammate during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. waits to bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin