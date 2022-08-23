ajc logo
Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans for 80-game drug suspension

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. speaks to the media about his 80 game suspension from baseball after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. speaks to the media about his 80 game suspension from baseball after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

By BERNIE WILSON, Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized privately to his San Diego Padres teammates for testing positive for a performance enhancing-drug, then publicly expressed remorse for the 80-game suspension that will keep him off the field well into next season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized privately to his San Diego Padres teammates for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, then publicly expressed remorse for the 80-game suspension that will keep him off the field well into next season.

“I'm really sorry for my mistakes,” the star shortstop said during a news conference in the Padres' dugout on Tuesday.

“I've seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares. There’s no other one to blame than myself. I haven’t made the right decisions in these past two weeks, month, even the start of the year. I made a mistake and I regret every single step I have taken," the 23-year-old Tatis said.

Tatis, one of baseball's brightest stars, was suspended 80 games on Aug. 12 after MLB said he tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis originally said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance.

Asked about the ringworm story, Tatis offered a clarification, saying he had been dealing with a skin infection for some time, took some medication and tested positive soon after.

“There’s no excuses,” he said. “I need to do a way better job knowing what is going inside my body.”

Tatis was getting close to making his season debut after rehabbing following surgery on his fractured left wrist in mid-March. He was injured in a motorcycle accident in early December in his native Dominican Republic.

Tatis said he will have surgery on his troublesome left shoulder as soon as possible.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, speaks to the media about his 80 game suspension from baseball after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves a press conference with the media about his 80 game suspension from baseball after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves a press conference with the media about his 80 game suspension from baseball after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' general manager A.J. Preller, third from the right, speaks with the media as Fernando Tatis Jr., fourth from the right, looks on during a press conference, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' general manager A.J. Preller, third from the right, speaks with the media as Fernando Tatis Jr., fourth from the right, looks on during a press conference, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' general manager A.J. Preller speaks with the media about the 80 game suspension given to Fernando Tatis Jr. after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' general manager A.J. Preller speaks with the media about the 80 game suspension given to Fernando Tatis Jr. after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts as he answers question from the media about his 80 game suspension from baseball after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts as he answers question from the media about his 80 game suspension from baseball after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts as he answers question from the media about his 80 game suspension from baseball after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

