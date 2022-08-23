Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans for 80-game drug suspension

“I'm really sorry for my mistakes,” the star shortstop said during a news conference in the Padres' dugout on Tuesday.

“I've seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares. There’s no other one to blame than myself. I haven’t made the right decisions in these past two weeks, month, even the start of the year. I made a mistake and I regret every single step I have taken," the 23-year-old Tatis said.