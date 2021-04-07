Target to spend more than $2B at Black-owned businesses

The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in Floyd’s death, continued Wednesday in Minneapolis.

More than 20 companies, including Sephora, Gap and Macy's, have signed on to a nationwide campaign called 15 Percent Pledge, which aims to have companies commit to at least 15% of their products on their shelves to Black-owned businesses — in line with the U.S. Black population. Target's commitment is unaffiliated with that campaign.

Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies, started 15 Percent Pledge as a nonprofit advocacy group last year. She said in an interview with The Associated Press this week that the biggest problem for Black-opened businesses is lack of access. James says her group is building a data base of Black-owned businesses that helps retailers and brands connect with Black entrepreneurs.

Kendra Bracken-Ferguson is a Black digital marketing and brand development specialist in beauty and wellness. She has experience first-hand pitching Black-owned brands to Target and other stores. She believes the spending commitment at Target will make a difference.

“Ultimately, Target is creating the pipeline that will fundamentally change how retailers must handle new brands coming into their stores, “ Bracken-Ferguson said.

Target said it has actively pursued more connections with minority-owned businesses, but is always seeking to improve operations.

“We have a rich history of working with diverse businesses, but there's more we can do to spark change across the retail industry, support the Black community and ensure Black guests feel welcomed and represented when they shop at Target," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer in a prepared statement.

