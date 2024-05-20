Nation & World News

Target to lower prices on about 5,000 basic goods as inflation sends customers scrounging for deals

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store June 9, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Target says it's cutting prices on about 5,000 food, beverage and household essential items, becoming the latest company to shift its pricing strategy as consumers pay closer attention to how they spend their money amid inflation concerns.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Target plans to cut prices on thousands of consumer basics this summer, from diapers to milk, as inflation cuts into household budgets and more Americans pay closer attention to their spending.

The price cuts on as many as 5,000 food, beverage and household essential items announced Monday is a bid by Target to cater to customers who increasingly have deployed a mix of strategies to find relief at the register, including trading down to private label products, forgoing impulse buys, using coupons and waiting for deals.

Last week McDonald's said that it was planning to introduce a $5 meal deal in the U.S. next month to counter slowing sales and customers' frustration with high prices. Walmart posted strong quarterly sales last week, driven by a influx of customers looking for bargains.

Target Corp. said Monday that the lower prices will roll out over the summer on national brands and its own house brands.

“These reductions are in addition to our everyday low prices, which we routinely adjust to be competitive in the market and make sure you enjoy great value every day,” the company said in a prepared statement.

Target said customers will be able to score reduced prices on food items like milk, bread, fruits and vegetables. They'll also see price reductions on goods such as diapers and pet food.

