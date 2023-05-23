X

Target removes some LGBTQ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work," Target said in a statement Tuesday. ”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior."

Target declined to say which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were "tuck friendly" women's swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company that designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ clothing and accessories, have also created backlash.

The Pride merchandise has been on sale since early May. Pride month is held in June.

Target confirmed that it has moved its Pride merchandise from the front of the stores to the back in some Southern stores after confrontations and backlash from shoppers in those areas.

Target's Pride month collection has also been the subject of several misleading videos in recent weeks, with social media users falsely claiming the retailer is selling "tuck-friendly" bathing suits designed for kids or in kids' sizes.

The moves come as beer brand Bud Light is still grappling with a backlash from customers angered by its attempt to broaden its customer base by partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light's parent company said it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to restore sales it lost after the brand partnered with the transgender influencer.

Target and other retailers including Walmart and H&M have been expanding their LGBTQ displays to celebrate Pride month for roughly a decade. This year transgender issues — including gender-affirming health care and participation in sports — have been a divisive topic in state legislatures and the backlash has turned hostile.

______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Editors' Picks

Atlanta man’s body pulled from Lake Lanier in Hall County2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 2024
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: 1 dead, 1 injured after shootout during Cobb armed robbery attempt
4h ago

Credit: Fuqua Development

Tax break approved for new apartments, grocery store near Atlanta Beltline
5h ago

Credit: Fuqua Development

Tax break approved for new apartments, grocery store near Atlanta Beltline
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief stepping down
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

As India's electrical grid strains, rural hospitals and clinics find reliable power in...
16m ago
Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel
28m ago
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific sacks crew members accused of discriminating against...
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Julia Distelhurst

Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
10h ago
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top