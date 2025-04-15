Nation & World News
Target baby food is recalled over lead contamination

A company that makes baby food for Target is recalling more than 25,000 packages of a product because it may contain elevated levels of lead
FILE - A Target logo is displayed outside of a store location, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Target logo is displayed outside of a store location, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

A company that makes baby food sold under a Target store brand is recalling more than 25,000 packages of a product because it may contain elevated levels of lead.

Miami-based Fruselva issued the recall in March for Target's Good & Gather Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree, sold in 4-ounce tubs, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The packages include lot number 4167, with a best-by date of Dec. 7, and lot number 4169, with a best-by date of Dec. 9.

Consumers should not feed babies the products.

The recall is listed as Class II, which means the products are unlikely to cause serious harm, but still have the potential to result in temporary or reversible problems.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead for children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to the heavy metal can cause developmental and cognitive problems.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

