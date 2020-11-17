Tarantino has deal for 2 books on films, including 1 his own

“The book will be a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing “what if’s,” from one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, and its most devoted fan,” according to Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Several directors have written fiction in recent years, including Brian De Palma, David Cronenberg and Guillermo del Toro, and Michael Mann has been working on a prequel to his crime classic “Heat.” Tarantino, 57, may well have more time in the future for books.

He has said that he will retire from filmmaking after he completes 10 movies: “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood” was his 9th. Tarantino had not turned 30 when he made his first feature-length film, “Reservoir Dogs,” and he has claimed most directors lose their edge in their later years. Writing has long been part of his transition plans.

“I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road,” Tarantino, who has yet to announce plans for his next film, told GQ Australia last year. “I see myself writing film books and starting to write theater, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle contributed to this report.